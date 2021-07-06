Jessica Wood

Daily UI 004 Calculator

Daily UI 004 Calculator
Well - I decided to break all the rules and design a retro inspired psychedelic calculator for iPhone that brings lots of visual delight to the user. Minimalism? I say maximalism.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
