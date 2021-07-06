Expedia.com is the world's travel platform, with an extensive brand portfolio that includes some of the world's most trusted online travel brands. It is one of the most popular and most visited online travel booking sites.

However, the way they showed up in a highly competitive market didn’t do justice to their outstanding reputation. The mobile application has all the necessary components of a search platform, but little attention is paid to the layout, consistency, iconography, and user flow. Surprisingly the Expedia app shared the same content and layout as some of the major booking sites we know (Orbitz and Travelocity). The brand lacked personality.

A simple and clear user flow was key to ensure that the user experience was friendly and efficient. In result, the new interface inspires users to travel while using the application. To create a fully immersive user experience the “Explore” feature has been added that is easy to navigate and clear to understand.