Angie Lin Boyer

Interactive HMIs for Pop Up Factory event

Interactive HMIs for Pop Up Factory event
In partnership with Formlabs, Vention, Right Hand Robotics, and The Public Radio, I helped Tulip create an interactive experience at the Digital Factory Conference in Boston’s Seaport District for an audience of over 600 digital manufacturing technology executives.

Read more: https://angielinboyer.com/The-Pop-Up-Factory

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
