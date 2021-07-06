Austin Shepherd

Tiger Mascot Design

Tiger Mascot Design tiger design esports vector icon logo sports logo sports design mascot tiger cat procreate illustrator graphic design illustration
Practicing illustration, I decided to create this tiger design mixing my style of illustration with a couple new skills from Procreate! Pretty excited to move those skills over to the rest of my designs!

