Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Borna Grubišić

Daily UI 001

Borna Grubišić
Borna Grubišić
  • Save
Daily UI 001 dailyui001 dailyuichallenge daily 100 challenge daily 100 challenge dauily ui challenge dailyui
Download color palette

Hello everyone !
I've decided to completely take on the #DailyUI Challenge. There are several reasons for taking on the Challenge: I want to improve the quality of my work, it’s a challenge to take on something new every day so I need really push myself, I want to create really good working habits.

Motivation is closely related to why I decided to take on this Challenge in the first place. Creation, challenging, new experience, learning opportunity …

Here is my first shot!
Feel free to comment, peace out!
Best regards!!!

Borna Grubišić
Borna Grubišić

More by Borna Grubišić

View profile
    • Like