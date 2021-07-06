Daily UI 001

Hello everyone !

I've decided to completely take on the #DailyUI Challenge. There are several reasons for taking on the Challenge: I want to improve the quality of my work, it’s a challenge to take on something new every day so I need really push myself, I want to create really good working habits.

Motivation is closely related to why I decided to take on this Challenge in the first place. Creation, challenging, new experience, learning opportunity …

Here is my first shot!

Feel free to comment, peace out!

Best regards!!!