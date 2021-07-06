Daily UI 001

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone !
I've decided to completely take on the #DailyUI Challenge. There are several reasons for taking on the Challenge: I want to improve the quality of my work, it’s a challenge to take on something new every day so I need really push myself, I want to create really good working habits.
Motivation is closely related to why I decided to take on this Challenge in the first place. Creation, challenging, new experience, learning opportunity …
Here is my first shot!
Feel free to comment, peace out!
Best regards!!!