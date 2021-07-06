AmyLade Book App

Happy Tuesday Special Ones

I’m pretty sure we all sometimes love to read comic books in our childhood and even as grownups. I really loved reading them during my childhood, So here’s a design of an online comic Book app. I’m always looking for interesting and challenging new projects to work on, to help and support in solving complex design problems and challenges.

Have a project you need to help work on ?

Let’s work together, DM me at - gidzfemi@gmail.com or +2348138152275

Stay connected with me -

https://www.facebook.com/gidzfemi

https://www.instagram.com/gidzfemi/

https://dribbble.com/gidzfemi

https://twitter.com/gidzfemi