AmyLade Book App

AmyLade Book App graphic design interaction design design ux ui
Happy Tuesday Special Ones

I’m pretty sure we all sometimes love to read comic books in our childhood and even as grownups. I really loved reading them during my childhood, So here’s a design of an online comic Book app.  I’m always looking for interesting and challenging new projects to work on, to help and support in solving complex design problems and challenges.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
