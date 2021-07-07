Shaafi Ahmad 🐉
User Friendly

Fitness Landing Page Design

Shaafi Ahmad 🐉
User Friendly
Shaafi Ahmad 🐉 for User Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Fitness Landing Page Design web website web design fitness landing page fitness landing landing page design landing landing page cardio yoga webdesign2021 uxui landingpage running exercise activity fitness web design fitness illustration minimal
Download color palette

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Happy to share another design, This time a landing page exploration of fitness tracking that pushes you to stay fit.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects:

Email : Shaafiahmad@hotmail.com or uifriendly.agency@gmail.com

User Friendly
User Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by User Friendly

View profile
    • Like