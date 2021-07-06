Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nikita Sorochinski

FinTech landing | Web

FinTech landing | Web
The main screen of a crypto insurance landing page, a project that never happened ...

But the experience remained:
http://soroc.xyz/blog/all/novye-formy/

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
