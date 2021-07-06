#DailyUI - Day 12

E-Commerce Shop

(Single Item)

Design Hint...

Design an e-commerce shop. Is it simple for a local business or a large online retailer? Is it for clothing, shoes, handmade soap, or something else?

Consider the brand, the products offered, product views, product options, desired actions (conversions, product views, etc.) and the users! (As always, it's up to you!)