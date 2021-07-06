filipa goncalves

Totally abstract

filipa goncalves
filipa goncalves
  • Save
Totally abstract illustration
Download color palette

My father likes technology and he hides, my mom likes to paint and hides too. Subtle, yes. They look to understand very well maths and geometry_garden corners are made with a bridge in a metaphor to be admire and hold a family totally antagonist.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
filipa goncalves
filipa goncalves

More by filipa goncalves

View profile
    • Like