Gaël Duval

Baker Park - Homepage - Rejected version

Gaël Duval
Gaël Duval
  • Save
Baker Park - Homepage - Rejected version ux clean ui real project rejected webdesign web inspiration ui design
Baker Park - Homepage - Rejected version ux clean ui real project rejected webdesign web inspiration ui design
Download color palette
  1. Baker-Labs---Rejected-.jpg
  2. Baker-Labs---Rejected---1.jpg

Hello there 👋,

Here is a rejected homepage I did for one of my current clients.

Tell me what you think about it 🙂

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Gaël Duval
Gaël Duval
Hoowdy, Cowboys! 🤠 Thanks for taking a look at my work!

More by Gaël Duval

View profile
    • Like