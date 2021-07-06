Emma Jean

Daily UI :: 016 Pop-Up / Overlay

Emma Jean
Emma Jean
  • Save
Daily UI :: 016 Pop-Up / Overlay ui design dailyui ux figma
Download color palette

Daily UI :: 016 Pop-Up / Overlay for a prescription service!

Let me know what you think!

Illustration: glazestock.com

#dailyui #dailyui016

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Emma Jean
Emma Jean

More by Emma Jean

View profile
    • Like