Jessie Polfliet

Dandelion sheep

Jessie Polfliet
Jessie Polfliet
  • Save
Dandelion sheep animals flowers landscape nature surrealism digitalart cute fantasy illustration sheep
Download color palette

Made with Clip Studio Paint. I used some special texture brushes for the sheep and flowers and clouds, the rest is done with a normal brush.

Jessie Polfliet
Jessie Polfliet

More by Jessie Polfliet

View profile
    • Like