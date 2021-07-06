Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Glass Youtube button

Hi there.
I've tried to make this youtube button with glass texture. I used Blender to make this 3D model.

If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.
Press key "L" to like this post.
Thank you

Jul 6, 2021
