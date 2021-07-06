Malloy - 'Mirror Mirror' Album Cover & Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
I was commissioned by experimental rapper, Malloy, to create a logo and album cover for the digital release of his music project. I was given a stick figure drawing with the concept being a clown staring into a mirror and being haunted by what what he sees. This was to reflect the ongoing theme of introspection throughout the album.