Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sabbir Ahamed Tusar

BUSINESS CARD

Sabbir Ahamed Tusar
Sabbir Ahamed Tusar
  • Save
BUSINESS CARD vector logo illustration design business card
Download color palette

Features:
**********
- Easy to Edit
- Color Space : Both CMYK & RGB
- File Type: psd, ai, jpeg, png , and pdf
- Standard Size: 3.5" x 2"
- Both side designs
- QR code
- Print Ready file
- Custom design

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Sabbir Ahamed Tusar
Sabbir Ahamed Tusar

More by Sabbir Ahamed Tusar

View profile
    • Like