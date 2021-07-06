Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
uixzone

Freebie - Shopify Hat Landing Page UI

uixzone
uixzone
  • Save
Freebie - Shopify Hat Landing Page UI interface design ux ui website design landing page website minimal shopify shopify store shopify homepage shopify landing page product page woocommerce food website store ecommerce hat landing page hat
Download color palette

Download Freebie: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rzb_590RNYlwIuyUjCKJLkWBhv4yjQqX?usp=sharing

Hi Everyone!
My exploration about Shopify Hat Landing Page UI. I took a classic theme so it looks warm and comfortable.
Hope you like it guys! 🤩

Wanna create something great?
Feel free contact us uixzonebd@gmail.com

👉 Check out my Instagram
Behance
to see more if you like my work .

uixzone
uixzone

More by uixzone

View profile
    • Like