Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Serdar Bilginer

Renkte Kal Game

Serdar Bilginer
Serdar Bilginer
Hire Me
  • Save
Renkte Kal Game game illustration logo app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Folks! ✌️🥳
We designed a game where you choose one of two colors and to win, you have to make strategies to stay in the minority. Plus, it's prize money.

Press "L" and enjoy the shot.
-
Have a project to discuss? Say hey at:
sbilginer@gmail.com
-

Follow Me On

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Serdar Bilginer
Serdar Bilginer
Hey! I'm a product designer and art director!✌️
Like