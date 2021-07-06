Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Lohinova

Golden elephant

Anna Lohinova
Anna Lohinova
  • Save
Golden elephant vector art basic golden ratio animal illustration design vector create logo create vector illustration illustration art branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

An elephant image created with help of golden ratio

Anna Lohinova
Anna Lohinova

More by Anna Lohinova

View profile
    • Like