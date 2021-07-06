Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Patrycja Makowska

A black poster announcing the opening of a music store

Patrycja Makowska
Patrycja Makowska
  • Save
A black poster announcing the opening of a music store yellow dark opening shop music poster
A black poster announcing the opening of a music store yellow dark opening shop music poster
Download color palette
  1. Gryf.png
  2. gryf2.png

Poster made during graphic design class at school.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Patrycja Makowska
Patrycja Makowska
Hi 🙆‍♀️

More by Patrycja Makowska

View profile
    • Like