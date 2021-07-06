Mitchell Lindgren

Nine Mile Brewing Company Hard Seltzer concept.

Nine Mile Brewing Company Hard Seltzer concept. minnesota river creek brewery beer hard seltzer package design outdoors typography logo
Developed a concept for a future hard seltzer line for Nine Mile Brewing Company.

