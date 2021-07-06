Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aya Abobakr

DAILY UI #001 | Sign up

Aya Abobakr
Aya Abobakr
  • Save
DAILY UI #001 | Sign up mobile app mobile dailyui ux ui app app design minimal graphic design design
Download color palette

Daily UI #001
A sign-up page for a volunteer event.

Hi everyone,
This is my first shot on Dribbble.
Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Aya Abobakr
Aya Abobakr

More by Aya Abobakr

View profile
    • Like