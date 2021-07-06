Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3D Credit Cards Floating fanance app design 3d
Hello guys!

This is just an experiment in figma, trying to create a 3D effect using the credit cards for the website redesigning of a FinTech company, I was working on.

Hope you like it. Do press the 'L' button & enjoy!

To know more about my projects, visit: https://www.behance.net/kartikeshandil

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
