Many podcasters are creating amazing content but they are struggling to provide professional graphics for their fans. When it comes to your podcast, the podcast cover art is your first impression on the listener.
I'm here to assist you to create a professional podcast cover art!
++++
What can I do for your podcasts:
# Podcast Cover art
# Podcast thumbnails
# Logo Design
# Social Media Post design
++++
About this cover art:
# Podcast name: Pleasant Spirit Podcast
# Host: Kyle Pleasant
# Size: 1400x1400px; 1600x1600px, and 3000x3000px
# Format: JPEJ, PNG