Tricia Boyle

Donovan Keith Show Poster

Tricia Boyle
Tricia Boyle
  • Save
Donovan Keith Show Poster poster design band poster vintage typography texture illustrator illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

Creating show posters is such a fun process for me. First, I research the band and get a feel for their sound and overall vibe. I create a mood-board based off of my findings. Donovan's sound is very soulful and I love vintage music posters, so that was my inspiration behind this design.

Tricia Boyle
Tricia Boyle

More by Tricia Boyle

View profile
    • Like