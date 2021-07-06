Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meshdeck - SignUp Page

Meshdeck - SignUp Page gradient logo signup meshgradients glassmorphism landingpage web ui design
Today I joined the #DailyUI challenge. The todays topic was signup form. This is my submission. I tryed to design a signup page for a mesh-gradient generator website called "Meshdeck". For that I used #glassmorphism and of course #meshgradients.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
