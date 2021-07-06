Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alessandra Betenheuser

Daily UI #001

Alessandra Betenheuser
Alessandra Betenheuser
  • Save
Daily UI #001 dailyui interface ui ui design uidesign
Download color palette

Daily UI challenge #001 - Sign up modal
Illustration by @pikisuperstar

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Alessandra Betenheuser
Alessandra Betenheuser

More by Alessandra Betenheuser

View profile
    • Like