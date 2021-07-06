Hi Dribbblers 👋

LetsTalk app is all about staying socially connected with the people you love and enjoy your time with! The design was inspired by Whatsapp, with the same basic functionality but with a totally different unique interface. I'll add more shots of the project adding some more details about some different features.

