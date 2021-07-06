Daily UI challenge, day 2!

Here's a credit card checkout form. I kept it as simple as possible because I think a good and fast checkout process is crucial for any business. Tho only infos required are the ones from the card itself, and nothing more. There is a quick recap of the order and the possibility to cancel the payment and go back to the cart, as well as save the credit card information for future orders.

