Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Søren Clausen

App Icon Template – iOS & Android – For Figma

Søren Clausen
Søren Clausen
  • Save
App Icon Template – iOS & Android – For Figma material google apple logo adaptive android ios figma generator template icon app
Download color palette

Finally got around to make a Figma version of my App Icon Template 🥳

It as awesome as the Sketch version and exports all icon sizes to the correct folder structure, ready to be imported into your app.

Take it for a spin, and let me know what you think!
Get it in the Figma Community

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Søren Clausen
Søren Clausen
Design Director at Monstarlab, also running Designers Stash

More by Søren Clausen

View profile
    • Like