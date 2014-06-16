Adaptable, (Knife)

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
An illustration to accompany the text on our site http://www.methodkit.com/
ADAPTABLE & MODULAR
Methodkit contains of 50-something cards. They can be used individually or in groups. There is no right or wrong way to use them. The cards are basically icons and headlines with important aspects you need to think about when you do a project or try to figure out where you are going. Make different combinations of the cards depending on need.