Brooke Pathakis

36 Days of Type _ X

Brooke Pathakis
Brooke Pathakis
  • Save
36 Days of Type _ X abstract geometric objects object rock concrete letterform branding monogram design 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype typography
Download color palette

Project to learn Blender 3D design. Concrete custom X object.

Brooke Pathakis
Brooke Pathakis

More by Brooke Pathakis

View profile
    • Like