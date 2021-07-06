Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aeximius SA

Brand Book for Jenn's Crafty Affairs

Aeximius SA
Aeximius SA
Hire Me
  • Save
Brand Book for Jenn's Crafty Affairs artistic gentle design creative graphic design art brand book brand branding logo
Download color palette

Crafty design for crafty hands business :-)

Aeximius SA
Aeximius SA
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aeximius SA

View profile
    • Like