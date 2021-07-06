Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Céramique Savoir Faire

Céramique Savoir Faire shop typography webdesign pottery modern eshop elegant design céramique
Design proposal for Terres Sigillées' eshop. The brand makes pottery using primitive methods. This design tries to bring out the meticulous, harmonious and refined aspect of the pottery. All photos are made by Lisa Ribeiro.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
