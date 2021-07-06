Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Spacial Feature

Flat abstract “s” into realism (without purpose)

Spacial Feature
Spacial Feature
  • Save
Flat abstract “s” into realism (without purpose) realism nonwork boredom nightlight accidental light design typography illustration apple pencil
Download color palette

Not sure what it was or became. It just is. But i will say it ended up looking like a night light. So if any nightlight companies need shape design work done it looks like I can add that to my list of abilities. This was just a boredom piece. Making a flat “S” abstract design into realism with a little shading and light. Until my next accidental nightlight design, Stay spacey!

Spacial Feature
Spacial Feature

More by Spacial Feature

View profile
    • Like