Evan Landau

Phone-activated Task Light

Phone-activated Task Light home and office desk light task light lighting design lighting devices screen time tech keyshot fusion360 rendering cad design product prototyping product design industrial design
This task lamp design concept utilizes a smartphone to activate its light. While keeping their phone charging under the top hatch, the user can enjoy some uninterrupted time to focus on a sketchbook, novel, or just some quiet reflection.

