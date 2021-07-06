Milo

Redesign: Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Redesign: Pride and Prejudice (2005) illustration concept art
This work is, essentially, a redraw of a still of the 2005 movie, Pride and Prejudice. It was an interesting exercise to quickly show concept art for the same movie but as an animated feature.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
