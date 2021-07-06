UI/UX Ride Hailing App Design

Karcab is a MVP ride-hailing carpooling service designed for highly-populated areas. It decreases the number of cars on the road and helps the environment.

It has a total of four segments: Rider, Driver, Fleet and Admin.

The app was designed from scratch. All the ideas were in the form of text in multiple documents(excel sheets). It was collected, understood and delivered from ground up.

Complete case study coming soon. Stay Tuned!