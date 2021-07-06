Greensky Bluegrass Louisville, KY Poster

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Concerts are back! We're excited to see new shows popping up all over the country, and to share our first gig poster of 2021, for Greensky Bluegrass' set of two shows at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky. We were inspired by the stained glass and bespectacled lyrics of the band's song 'Cathedral Eyes' as well as the amazing location of the shows alongside the river and bridges at Waterfront Park.
The Greensky Bluegrass Louisville poster is a 24" x 18" four-color screen print on 100lb French Paper Pop-Tone Black Licorice paper, and is signed and numbered by DKNG in a super limited artist edition of 50 prints. Check out our initial sketches on our blog along with a brand new process video! The Greensky Bluegrass Louisville poster is available now in the DKNG store while supplies last.