Greensky Bluegrass Louisville, KY Poster

Greensky Bluegrass Louisville, KY Poster gigposter greensky bluegrass glasses bluegrass stained glass illustration geometric poster dkng studios vector dkng nathan goldman dan kuhlken

Concerts are back! We're excited to see new shows popping up all over the country, and to share our first gig poster of 2021, for Greensky Bluegrass' set of two shows at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky. We were inspired by the stained glass and bespectacled lyrics of the band's song 'Cathedral Eyes' as well as the amazing location of the shows alongside the river and bridges at Waterfront Park.

The Greensky Bluegrass Louisville poster is a 24" x 18" four-color screen print on 100lb French Paper Pop-Tone Black Licorice paper, and is signed and numbered by DKNG in a super limited artist edition of 50 prints. Check out our initial sketches on our blog along with a brand new process video! The Greensky Bluegrass Louisville poster is available now in the DKNG store while supplies last.

