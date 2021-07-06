Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 065 :: Notes Widget

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 065 :: Notes Widget figma web notes widget dailyui065 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Download color palette

This notes widget is very minimal but also very useful. A user can easily view and edit previously created notes, create new notes, share the notes, and select notes to delete. A user also has the ability to password protect their notes for their private notes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like