T-Shirt Design

T-Shirt Design t-shirt design design illustration
Bay Scallop Watch featuring Clamela Anderson. A punny shirt design for an oyster bar in Los Angeles.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Freelance designer & artist in Los Angeles
