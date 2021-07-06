Akili Greer

Skull Boi - Xxist Design Co.

Akili Greer
Akili Greer
Hire Me
  • Save
Skull Boi - Xxist Design Co. ux ui web brand icon icons lineart stroke skull cartoon illustration branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

A little skull boi icon I've been tweaking to use for the brand, experimenting with textures more.

Akili Greer
Akili Greer
Brand | Illustration | Ui - Solving Problems
Hire Me

More by Akili Greer

View profile
    • Like