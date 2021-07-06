Workque task manager

Hello Dribbblers! 🏀

Here is my new design concept for a task manager mobile app 🤗

Workque is a mobile app that help you manage your activities and calander. It also show you tasks which you have been assigned to and whom you are working with.

Hope you guys help me to drop your feedback here, Thanks for viewing

************

Press " L " to show some love ♥️ & please don’t forget to follow me! 🤗