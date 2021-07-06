Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Workque task manager
Hello Dribbblers! 🏀

Here is my new design concept for a task manager mobile app 🤗

Workque is a mobile app that help you manage your activities and calander. It also show you tasks which you have been assigned to and whom you are working with.

Hope you guys help me to drop your feedback here, Thanks for viewing

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
