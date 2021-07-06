Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ekene

Taskque task manager

Taskque task manager
Hello Dribbblers! 🏀

Here is my new design concept for a task manager mobile app 🤗

Taskque is a mobile app that help you manage your activities and calender. It also shows you tasks which you have been assigned to and whom you are working with.

Thanks for viewing

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
