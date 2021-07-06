Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brooke Pathakis

36 Days of Type _ R

36 Days of Type _ R 3d simple orange 36days letterforms tower church building kitty cat bells hand drawn type 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype illustration typography type
Inspired by the architecture bell tower of the old Spanish mission in San Juan Bautista, California.

