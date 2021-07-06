Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Viviana Caponnetto

minnow

Viviana Caponnetto
Viviana Caponnetto
  • Save
minnow packaging branding design branding logo design logo graphics graphic design design
Download color palette

logo and package design for minnow*, jewelry company

*concept

Viviana Caponnetto
Viviana Caponnetto

More by Viviana Caponnetto

View profile
    • Like