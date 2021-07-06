𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

Under the Influence

Under the Influence bunny ears retro vintage old illustration halftones comic book illustration comic book 1960s vintage tv old tv mesmerize hypnotize swirl texture procreate midcentury modern retro tv illustration
Retro TV illustration I created on Procreate, experimenting with comic book textures, colors, and halftones.

Owner + Designer @ Oddball Design Co.

