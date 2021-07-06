Alan Pascoli

Finding a new home

cockpit space design digital art motion graphics graphic design animation 3d
Finding a new home is my new artwork using 3D and motion design.

This project was a new way to express myself and improve my techniques.
Check out my portfolio if you want to see the video format:
https://alanpascoli.carbonmade.com/

