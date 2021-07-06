Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Viviana Caponnetto

iris, the novels

Viviana Caponnetto
Viviana Caponnetto
  • Save
iris, the novels book cover cover design publishing layout graphic design design
Download color palette

cover design for the novels, published by ecate*

*student project made for my final thesis

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Viviana Caponnetto
Viviana Caponnetto

More by Viviana Caponnetto

View profile
    • Like