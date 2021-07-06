PURINA: Make lasting impressions to immerse your customers

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We're not 'Kitten-around' when we say we'll 'bow-WOW' your customers! PURINA's Fancy Feast cartons with gravity feed trays are the perfect accompaniments to a medley of gourmet cat foods. As a row is pulled out, the next row will slide forward keeping the display looking fuller longer. Cans are organized and easy to reach.